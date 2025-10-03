Perak Stadium field replanted with UPM-developed Axonopus Putra grass

THE Perak Stadium field is being replanted with Axonopus Putra grass, replacing cowgrass as part of an upgrading project that began in June.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said the new grass variety was developed through research by Universiti Putra Malaysia and has been approved by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

She explained that the Axonopus Putra grass is finer, denser and more durable, making it highly suitable for Malaysia’s climate.

This type of grass has also been used at the Mokhtar Dahari Academy in Gambang, Pahang.

Ng stated that the replacement was crucial as the existing grass often caused problems that led to several Malaysia Football League matches being postponed.

She added that the Perak Stadium field is expected to be ready only by mid-next year as the new grass requires three to six months after planting to reach optimal condition.

Regarding the stadium’s upgrading works, Ng said the project, costing 842,000 ringgit, also covers a new drainage system and field levelling.

She confirmed that the works are on schedule, and the contractor has just completed the initial phase of implementation. – Bernama