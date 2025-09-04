Perlis FA expelled from FAM over unresolved FIFA wage dispute

THE Football Association of Malaysia has immediately terminated the Perlis Football Association’s affiliate membership due to unresolved compliance issues.

Acting FAM president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi confirmed the expulsion following a six-month grace period granted to address outstanding problems.

“The six-month period is over so today the committee decided to sack PFA from being an affiliate member of FAM,“ he announced after chairing the fourth FAM Executive Committee Meeting for 2025-2029 at Wisma FAM.

This decision bars PFA from participating in or representing any football-related activities across Malaysia.

Mohd Yusoff clarified that Perlis GSA FC’s participation in the semi-pro League A1 remains unaffected since the club operates independently from PFA.

FAM initially suspended PFA last December for failing to settle outstanding wages and compensation owed to former football director Matt Holland as mandated by FIFA.

World football’s governing body FIFA issued the ruling on December 4, 2019, requiring PFA to resolve the financial obligations.

Mohd Yusoff indicated that FAM would reconsider PFA’s membership reinstatement only after the association fully resolves all existing problems.

The meeting also appointed FAM deputy president Datuk S. Sivasundaram as the new Amateur Football League chairman, replacing Mohd Yusoff.

FAM restructured several standing committee chairmanships, with Mohd Yusoff now heading the Finance and Management Committee, National Football Team Management Committee, and Emergency Committee.

Sivasundaram will lead the Technical and Development Committee and Infrastructure Committee while vice-president Datuk Seri Rosmadi Ismail chairs the Competitions Committee.

Vice-president Datuk Saaran Nadarajah assumes leadership of the Referees Committee, and Datuk Dollah Salleh and Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan will monitor the National Football Development Programme and Mokhtar Dahari Academy. – Bernama