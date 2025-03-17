‘Pocket Rocketwoman’ says knee injury not serious

THE knee injury sustained by Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri during the keirin event at the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Track Cycling Nations Cup in Turkiye yesterday is not serious.

Nurul Izzah, nicknamed the “Pocket Rocketwoman”, said her knee was swollen due to the impact of the crash during the first-round repechage at the Konya Velodrome.

“My knee is swollen a bit. I will go for a checkup with the NSI (National Sports Institute) when I return to Malaysia but, overall, everything is fine,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, she posted a caption on Instagram that read ‘Nothing serious’, together with a video clip of the incident.

Nurul Izzah crashed after colliding with Makaira Wallace while attempting to overtake the Trinidad and Tobago rider.

Nurul Izzah was classified as Did Not Finish (DNF) after she was left lying on the track and unable to continue the race while Wallace finished third.

The 21-year-old Nurul Izzah had to compete in the repechage after finishing fourth in Heat 6 of the first round.

On Saturday (March 15), Nurul Izzah broke her own national record in women’s sprint at the same competition, clocking 10.578 seconds in the qualifying round.

The 22-year-old’s time surpassed her previous record of 10.658s, set at the 2025 Asian Track Cycling Championships in Nilai last month.

The UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup, which began on Friday (March 14), ended yesterday.