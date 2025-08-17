Pogba watches Monaco win Ligue 1 opener as Lyon secure victory

PAUL Pogba watched from the sidelines as Monaco began their Ligue 1 campaign with a 3-1 win over Le Havre.

Lyon also started strongly with a 1-0 away victory at Lens, while Marseille suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Rennes.

Nice, last season’s fourth-placed side, fell to a late 1-0 defeat against Toulouse at home.

Georges Mikautadze scored the decisive goal for Lyon, while Pogba’s presence in Monaco’s locker room drew attention.

Wearing a retro Monaco jersey, Pogba saw his new team dominate Le Havre from the start.

The midfielder joined Monaco from Juventus this summer, aiming to revive his career after injury struggles.

Pogba’s last three seasons were marred by injuries, suspension, and an extortion case.

Fans will have to wait to see Pogba and Ansu Fati in action for Monaco.

Monaco took the lead after 32 minutes when Gautier Lloris scored an own goal from Aleksandr Golovin’s cross.

Eric Dier, another summer signing, headed in a second from Lamine Camara’s corner after the hour mark.

Le Havre pulled one back through Rassoul Ndiaye before Maghnes Akliouche sealed Monaco’s win.

Mikautadze’s first-half strike gave Lyon their first win under new president Michele Kang.

Lyon overcame former coach Pierre Sage, now in charge at Lens.

The team relied on existing talent, with Malick Fofana and Mikautadze linking up effectively.

Fofana tormented Lens’ defence before setting up Mikautadze’s goal.

Lens wasted 18 attempts, with Wesley Said and Deiver Machado missing key chances.

Florian Thauvin’s introduction for Lens brought energy but no breakthrough.

Nice’s struggles continued as they lost 1-0 to Toulouse just days after Champions League elimination. - AFP