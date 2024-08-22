Police investigate water bottle incident at SUKMA 2024 Silat competition

MIRI: The police have launched an investigation into an incident where an object, believed to be a water bottle, was thrown into the arena during the silat competition at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) at the Miri City Stadium yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said investigations are ongoing under Section 506 of the Penal Code with causing injury and criminal intimidation.

He said police received a report from the SUKMA Organising Committee and are pursuing a thorough investigation.

“This includes a review of a video of the incident that went viral yesterday.

“In the meantime, police have increased the presence of officers to prevent any further disruptions, from this morning, as the silat competition continues and is set to conclude tomorrow,” he told a press conference here today.

Checks saw a strong police presence at the silat arena, with the competition today carrying on without spectators.

The incident occurred during the Women’s 45kg category match between Sarawak’s Iman Syakilla Mahdi and the Federal Territories’ Nurin Alyaa Damia Mohd Masran yesterday afternoon, when an object, believed to be a water bottle, was thrown into the arena.

It is believed that the incident was triggered by dissatisfaction with the scoring system displayed on the screen, which sparked frustration among a section of the crowd.