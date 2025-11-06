Popovic tells Australia to do ‘something special’ at World Cup

COACH TONY Popovic said Australia want to do “something special” and hailed the character of his side after they qualified for a sixth successive World Cup.

The Socceroos booked their ticket to North America next year with a 2-1 win Tuesday over Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, joining Japan from Asian Group C and consigning the home team to another qualifying round.

“Very satisfying right now. I’m sure it’ll sink in as the days go by,“ said Popovic, who joins an elite group to make a World Cup as a player and a coach.

The former Crystal Palace captain appeared at the 2006 tournament in Germany, where Australia made the round of 16 under Guus Hiddink.

“It’s been a very intense period since I’ve joined, and I’ve loved it so far,“ said Popovic, who replaced Graham Arnold in September.

“We’ve done the first part, qualifying automatically, and now the next part is to be bigger and better for the World Cup.”

While Australia are at a sixth straight World Cup, it is the first time in 12 years that they have qualified automatically.

Australia were fifth in the group when Popovic came in, reeling from a disastrous 1-0 loss to Bahrain and a 0-0 draw with Indonesia.

After Australia conceded early in Jeddah, Mitch Duke teed up Connor Metcalfe and then scored the winner, before veteran goalkeeper Mathew Ryan saved a penalty to spark huge celebrations.

“I think that’s been a characteristic from the first day I arrived, we went one-nil down against China, we came back,“ said Popovic, referring to his first match in charge following Arnold’s resignation.

“To do it here in this atmosphere, you know, you gotta deal with the weather as well and it’s not easy, and to show that character, resilience and then quality to come back and actually take the lead and win the game, I’m delighted.

“We’ve built a good foundation now and we want to really get better, kick on and try and do something special at the World Cup.”

For skipper Ryan it was a huge moment. He not only saved the spot kick in his 100th game for Australia, but ensured he will be at a fourth World Cup.

“The fairytale has come true,“ said Ryan, 33, who is currently at French club Lens.

“The journey that we have been on to get here, I’m just so proud of everyone.

“We’re going to enjoy obviously that direct qualification now. But in a week’s time, or a little bit longer, the prep starts for the next goal we set ourselves.”