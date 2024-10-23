Positive Boutier

WORLD NO. 7 Celine Boutier says that she feels positive but did not rule out “a bit of added pressure” leading up to the Maybank Championship which tees off from tomorrow and ends on Sunday.
“I think it’s a little bit of positive emotions coming back and having good memories from last year,” Boutier said during a press conference prior to the tournament at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC).
“Maybe a little bit of added pressure because I want to perform well and defend my title,” she added.
Boutier won last year’s tournament by beating Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul in a nine-hole playoff after they were both tied on the final day.
Thitikul, who recalls being exhausted during last year’s final round, said: “It just was tiring and also fun playing with her (Boutier) for nine holes.”
The world No. 11 is out to avenge the loss to Boutier and hopes to get the better of her opponent.
“I want to win and I know that there’s a lot of talented players out here on the LPGA Tour... really looking forward to controlling my mindset and being positive.
“It’s the best that I can do out there,” the 21 year old added.
Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Ashley Lau said that she does not want her homecoming to get the best of her.
“I just want to treat it as another tournament, not something special. I’ll try to be patient and hopefully not give myself too much pressure playing in front of the home crowd,” Lau said.
Top Malaysian amateur golfer Mirabel Ting will be looking forward to showcase her pedigree on home soil.
Ting, who became the first Malaysian to make the cut in the Augusta National Women’s amateur, will be playing her first LPGA event this week.
“It feels really good to actually be the first Malaysian to make the cut in Augusta National this year.
“This is my first LPGA event and probably the biggest one in my entire golfing career... I’m able to play in front of my friends and family, which is going to mean a lot.
“Especially my grandfather is coming back up from Miri to come and watch me play this week,” she said.