Positive Boutier

WORLD NO. 7 Celine Boutier says that she feels positive but did not rule out “a bit of added pressure” leading up to the Maybank Championship which tees off from tomorrow and ends on Sunday.

“I think it’s a little bit of positive emotions coming back and having good memories from last year,” Boutier said during a press conference prior to the tournament at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC).

“Maybe a little bit of added pressure because I want to perform well and defend my title,” she added.

Boutier won last year’s tournament by beating Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul in a nine-hole playoff after they were both tied on the final day.

Thitikul, who recalls being exhausted during last year’s final round, said: “It just was tiring and also fun playing with her (Boutier) for nine holes.”

The world No. 11 is out to avenge the loss to Boutier and hopes to get the better of her opponent.

“I want to win and I know that there’s a lot of talented players out here on the LPGA Tour... really looking forward to controlling my mindset and being positive.

“It’s the best that I can do out there,” the 21 year old added.