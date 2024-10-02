Postecoglou says Son keen for Spurs return after Asian Cup misery

LONDON: Ange Postecoglou hailed the professionalism of Tottenham captain Son Heung-min ahead of his quick return for Saturday's clash with Brighton following South Korea's Asian Cup exit.

Son suffered disappointment on Tuesday as South Korea endured a shock defeat against Jordan in the semi-finals in Doha.

But Tottenham's top-scorer this season has jetted back to England and trained with Postecoglou's squad on Friday with a view to featuring against the Seagulls.

“It wouldn’t surprise anyone to see him be like that,“ said Postecoglou, whose side are fifth in the Premier League.

“He was very, very disappointed with Korea’s exit because they haven’t won it for quite a while and after they got past Australia, when you get to the semi-final stage, you feel so close.

“But anyone who watched the tournament (knows) he gave everything for his nation and didn’t leave anyone questioning his commitment to his country.

“He was spent by the end of it but I spoke to him not long after it and he was keen to come back, get amongst the boys again. He was keen to come back here.”

The return of Son, who has 12 Premier League goals this term, is the latest boost for Tottenham, who had Pape Sarr involved in last week's draw against Everton.

Sarr had been away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Postecoglou will also have Yves Bissouma available for this weekend's clash with his old club Brighton.

Bissouma endured a mixed Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Mali after he struggled with illness, but Postecoglou provided an update on his fitness.

“Yves had a slight form of malaria before the tournament started, but it cleared up after the tournament started,“ he said. “He had no issues after that.”