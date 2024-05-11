Postponed Perak-JDT Super League Match switched to Sultan Ibrahim Stadium

KUALA LUMPUR: The venue for the Super League match between Perak FC and defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), postponed to Sunday (Nov 10), has been switched from the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium to the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) said Perak were asked to name an alternative venue following a safety risk for the high-profile match.

This is also to avoid any unwanted incidents from happening that can further derail the league’s schedule for this season.

“In response to the request by the MFL, Perak FC named SSI (Sultan Ibrahim Stadium) as the venue for the postponed tie.

“Previously, two Perak FC-JDT matches on Aug 17 and Oct 5 had to be postponed due to heavy rain and the decision made this time is to ensure that the 2024-2025 Malaysia Cup draw can run smoothly as planned,” the MFL said in a statement today.

JDT, under coach Hector Bidoglio, are sitting pretty at the top of the 13-team standings with 37 points after 13 matches, with Selangor in second position with 29 points while Perak are seventh with 17 points.