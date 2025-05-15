THE PREMIER LEAGUE race is over and relegation is decided -- but the battle for Champions League qualification remains wide open with just two rounds to go.

Only champions Liverpool are so far guaranteed one of the five places up for grabs in Europe's top club competition next season and second-placed Arsenal look almost certain to join them.

But just four points separate third-placed Newcastle from Nottingham Forest in seventh spot.

AFP Sport picks out the main talking points ahead of the weekend's action in the English top flight.

Newcastle aim to leapfrog Arsenal

Arsenal have been Liverpool's closest challengers for most of the campaign and a few weeks ago appeared to have second spot locked down.

But a win for Eddie Howe's Newcastle at the Emirates on Sunday would take the Magpies a point above the Gunners, who have won just one of their past six league games.

Newcastle, by contrast, have been buoyant since winning the League Cup final against Liverpool in mid-March, losing just once in eight league games since.

Sunday's 2-0 win against top-five rivals Chelsea was a huge stride towards Champions League qualification for the second time in three seasons.

“We still have two games to go and lots of twists and turns that could be around the corner,“ said Howe. “We have to drive forward.”

Newcastle's last game, on May 25, is a home match against Everton, while Arsenal travel to bottom club Southampton.

Europa final focus a bonus for Villa, Chelsea

Aston Villa and Chelsea have a chance to steal a march on their top-five rivals, with both in action on Friday, against Europa League finalists Tottenham and Manchester United.

Villa, who have maintained fine form in the league despite Champions League and FA Cup exits in recent weeks, could finish the day in fourth place with a win at home to Spurs.

But Chelsea, who also have 63 points, would move just behind third-placed Newcastle if they win, thanks to a better goal difference.

United and Spurs sit just outside the relegation zone after terrible league campaigns and their attention will be fixed on next week's Europa League final in Bilbao, with their managers likely to keep some players wrapped in cotton wool.

Villa's gritty 1-0 win at Bournemouth at the weekend secured a place in European competition but Emery's appetite for the Champions League has been whetted by a run to the quarter-finals this season.

UEFA Conference League finalists Chelsea could end Enzo Maresca's first season on a high with European silverware and a return to the Champions League after two seasons away.

Last chance for Forest

Two-time European champions Nottingham Forest have been in the top four for most of the season but have stumbled at the worst possible moment and are now outsiders to secure Champions League football.

Sunday's damaging 2-2 draw with relegated Leicester was another huge blow to their hopes of returning to the competition for the first time in more than four decades.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is not giving up hope as he takes his team to lowly West Ham on Sunday, with Chelsea to follow in the final game of the season.

“Let’s see how it goes,“ said the Portuguese manager, whose team have secured European football for next season. “We have to focus on West Ham.... I promise you we are going to give it a go and we will never give up.”

Man City eye end-of-season flourish

Manchester City, currently fourth in the Premier League, have had to reset their expectations after a poor campaign by their sky-high standards.

Despite their surprise 0-0 draw at Southampton last time out, they remain likely to finish in the top five, with matches to come against Bournemouth and Fulham.

Pep Guardiola's men do not play in the Premier League until Tuesday, three days after they face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

“I didn’t expect differently from a month ago, that it’s a fight until the end,“ said Guardiola, whose team failed to make it five Premier League titles in a row.