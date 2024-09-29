PUBG MOBILE Introduces Ultimate Royale: A New Ranked Mode for Competitive Players

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has introduced a thrilling new ranked mode called Ultimate Royale. This high-stakes mode is designed to provide players with an intense, competitive experience similar to professional esports tournaments.

Starting from 23 September 2024, players who have reached Crown tier or higher in any mode during the current or previous season can participate in Ultimate Royale. This new mode features a unique scoring system, exclusive rewards, and a limited-time availability for each major region. The Ultimate Royale season coincides with Classic Season, starting 14 days into the season.

Eligible players will be able to form their own teams or use automatic matching as Ultimate Royale is always played in TPP- Squad. The maps used for the mode would be either Classic Erangel or Classic Miramar on a standard sunny day. The maps are chosen at random for each match. Much like a real Esports tournament, each match consists of 16 teams, 64 players total, vying for a Winner Winner Chicken Dinner. The spawn rate of supplies goes according to Esports tournament standards with the number of weapons, scopes and attachments doubled.

Ultimate Royale will be introducing five tiers into the mode: Vanguard, Exceed, Supreme, Peerless and Legend. Aside from Legend, each tier has five mini tiers with a requirement of 100 Rating Points to progress past each mini tier. After reaching Legend tier or higher, players will gain one medal whenever they go up a mini tier. Their scores will be accumulated according to the players’ major regions. At the start of a new season, the ultimate tiers of all players will partially carry over according to their Rating Points.

Eugene Chin Yuan Hao, Country Manager (Malaysia) at Tencent Games, expressed his excitement about the new mode: “Ultimate Royale is a testament to PUBG MOBILE commitment to providing players with the most thrilling and competitive experiences. With its unique features and rewards, we believe it will captivate players and create unforgettable moments.”

In addition to the competitive gameplay, Ultimate Royale offers players the chance to win exclusive rewards. At the end of each season, players will be rewarded based on their highest tier reached that season. Ultimate Royale is now available for players to experience. Get ready to battle it out with the best of the best and prove your skills in this exhilarating new mode.

So, gather your comrades and dive into an intense battleground where one team will emerge victorious.

