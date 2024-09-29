$!PUBG MOBILE: The Hunt for New Talents in the PUBG MOBILE Conqueror Series MY Fall

THE highly anticipated PUBG MOBILE Conqueror Series (PMCS) returns for the Fall season! From 27 September - 13 October 2024, fans will be able to witness the battle live starting 4PM (MYT) every Fridays to Sundays. With a total prize pool of USD3,000, the league matches will all build up to the Grand Finals on the 18 - 20 October 2024.
As the final season of this year, the PMCS MY Fall resumes with an exciting format adapted from the PUBG MOBILE Super League (PMSL) tournaments. During every league week, 20 teams will be divided into five groups and will battle for the first two days where only 16 teams will proceed to Super Sunday. Based on their rankings after accumulating three Super Sunday points, teams will be given Headstart points in the Finals.
Here are the 20 Malaysian teams that will go head to head in the intense league stages:
1. TRG ESPORTS
2. ERROR
3. VOKEY ESPORTS
4. CRIT.VIP ACADEMY
5. SEM9 ACADEMY
6. DX RAVENWOOD
7. HOMEBOIS
8. ALLIANCE MAVEN
9. MAGNA ESPORTS
10. TODAK SQUAD
11. RAGE UNLEASHED PRIME
12. SEC G4
13. TEAM HUHAI
14. DEJAVU
15. GLAZER
16. DACS XVICTIM
17. NEW ERA
18. TEAM DNA
19. AR GANG
20. 4KRV PREMIUM
The stakes will be much higher as only 10 slots are given to the finalists to compete in the PUBG MOBILE National Championship (PMNC) 2024.
The Top three finalists from PMCS MY Fall will be able to head straight into the PMNC 2024 Finals while another three teams that achieved the highest accumulated points from PMCS Summer and Fall will also enter the PMNC 2024 Finals. The fourth to seventh ranked teams in the Finals of PMCS MY fall can still rise to the top as they qualify to enter the Group Stage of PMNC 2024.
Eugene Chin, Country Manager (Malaysia) of Tencent Games, said “It is exciting to see the incredible talent the country has to offer when tournaments begin. It shows off their hard work, dedication, and skills to all the viewers. I would like to congratulate all teams that have participated and wish them the best of luck for the PMCS Tournament.”
During the PMCS MY Fall, PUBG MOBILE’s hunt for the best Metro Royale team in Malaysia continues as six teams will be chosen to battle each other from 4 - 20 October 2024.
With a prize pool of USD1,500, the chosen teams will compete in a Metro Royale for the first two matches while the next five matches will be battle royales in a single day. The team with the highest accumulated points by the end of the three weeks will be crowned the Best Metro Royale team in Malaysia
Fans can watch this tournament alongside the PMCS MY Fall as both will be broadcasted live on PUBG MOBILE’s official pages.
The PUBG MOBILE Conqueror Series (PMCS) MY Fall 2024 is hosted by PUBG MOBILE. For more information about PUBG MOBILE, please visit the official platforms:
PUBG MOBILE Malaysia Page
Facebook: PUBG MOBILE Malaysia
Instagram: @pubgmobilemyofficial
TikTok: @pubgmofficialmy
Youtube: PUBG MOBILE Malaysia
PUBG MOBILE ESPORTS Malaysia Page
Facebook: PUBG MOBILE Esports Malaysia
Instagram: @pubgmobile.esports.my
TikTok: @pubgmobile.esports.my