$!PUBG MOBILE: The Hunt for New Talents in the PUBG MOBILE Conqueror Series MY Fall

THE highly anticipated PUBG MOBILE Conqueror Series (PMCS) returns for the Fall season! From 27 September - 13 October 2024, fans will be able to witness the battle live starting 4PM (MYT) every Fridays to Sundays. With a total prize pool of USD3,000, the league matches will all build up to the Grand Finals on the 18 - 20 October 2024.

As the final season of this year, the PMCS MY Fall resumes with an exciting format adapted from the PUBG MOBILE Super League (PMSL) tournaments. During every league week, 20 teams will be divided into five groups and will battle for the first two days where only 16 teams will proceed to Super Sunday. Based on their rankings after accumulating three Super Sunday points, teams will be given Headstart points in the Finals.





Here are the 20 Malaysian teams that will go head to head in the intense league stages: 1. TRG ESPORTS 2. ERROR 3. VOKEY ESPORTS 4. CRIT.VIP ACADEMY 5. SEM9 ACADEMY 6. DX RAVENWOOD 7. HOMEBOIS 8. ALLIANCE MAVEN 9. MAGNA ESPORTS 10. TODAK SQUAD 11. RAGE UNLEASHED PRIME 12. SEC G4 13. TEAM HUHAI 14. DEJAVU 15. GLAZER 16. DACS XVICTIM 17. NEW ERA 18. TEAM DNA 19. AR GANG 20. 4KRV PREMIUM

The stakes will be much higher as only 10 slots are given to the finalists to compete in the PUBG MOBILE National Championship (PMNC) 2024. The Top three finalists from PMCS MY Fall will be able to head straight into the PMNC 2024 Finals while another three teams that achieved the highest accumulated points from PMCS Summer and Fall will also enter the PMNC 2024 Finals. The fourth to seventh ranked teams in the Finals of PMCS MY fall can still rise to the top as they qualify to enter the Group Stage of PMNC 2024.