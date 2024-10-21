PUBG MOBILE x Venom: The Last Dance – Symbiote gameplay now live!

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has today launched its new collaboration with Sony Pictures’ and the highly anticipated Venom: The Last Dance, the third and final instalment in the blockbuster film series. The collaboration is available from today, October 18th, until November 10th, 2024.Download and play the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Following the announcement last week, this exclusive collaboration invites players to channel Venom’s symbiotic strength through a variety of new in-game features including a Black Symbiote Arm, Black Symbiote Warhorses and Black Symbiote Clusters. In addition to these exciting features, players will also have the chance to win rare, Venom-themed rewards throughout the event period:

- Black Symbiote Arm: This item allows players to cover their arm in symbiote, enabling special movement mechanics. Aiming at fixed targets like buildings or trees enables quick movement, while aiming at mobile targets such as other players or air drops will pull them closer. Players can also launch themselves long distances by grabbing the ground with their symbiote-enhanced arm.

- Black Symbiote Warhorses: When carrying the Black Symbiote Arm in their inventory, players can transform nearby horses or Warhorses into powerful Black Symbiote Warhorses, enhancing mobility across the battleground. While mounted, players can wield the Black Symbiote Lance for melee or throwing attacks. The Black Symbiote Lance will bind hit enemies with symbiote effects without causing damage.

- Black Symbiote Clusters: Special locations across maps like Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, and Livik will feature Black Symbiote Clusters, making it easier for players to obtain the Black Symbiote Arm and encounter Black Symbiote Warhorses.

Venom-Themed Event and Rewards (October 25th – November 10th, 2024): As part of this collaboration, a special Venom-themed event will launch on October 25th aligning with the release of Venom: The Last Dance in cinemas*. This event will offer PUBG MOBILE players the chance to earn exclusive rewards, including:

- Venom: The Last Dance Avatar

- Venom: The Last Dance Avatar Frame

- Venom: The Last Dance Parachute

- Venom: The Last Dance Home Statue