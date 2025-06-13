USA CAPTAIN Christian Pulisic has hit back at former players who have criticised his decision to miss this month's CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament being held a year out from the World Cup.

The USA will co-host the World Cup with Canada and Mexico but Pulisic, 26, opted to rest during June rather than play in two friendly games and up to six matches against regional opponents.

Former USA star Landon Donovan was one of those who heavily criticised Pulisic's decision comparing it unfavourably with Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Nations League at the age of 40.

“You can talk about my performances, whatever you want, but to question my commitment, especially towards the national team? In my opinion, that’s way out of line,“ said the AC Milan winger.

Donovan was just one of a cast of former USA players, appearing on talk shows and podcasts, criticising Pulisic and questioning his commitment but Pulisic said some were saying different things in private.

“It is tough, because I looked up to those guys growing up. Some of those guys were my idols, and I respect them so much as players. It’s tough, especially when - some of them, as well, privately, the way they talk to me and clearly want to show support and be your friend and everything. And then it goes, and they say something slightly different publicly. That’s fine. It doesn’t hurt me,“ he said.

Pulisic, who has made 72 appearances for his country, said his decision had been based on an evaluation of his physical condition at the end of the Serie A season.

“It sucks for me to miss out with the team. I want to be a part of the team always. But to be honest, towards the second half and the end of the season, my body just started talking to me,“ he said.

“I started to think, you know, what’s going to be best for me leading into next year and going into the World Cup. Is that to play eight more games, get no rest at all, go straight into preseason and then grind another year, and go straight into the World Cup? That’s not what I felt was best for my body,“ he added.

Pulisic has played 120 games for club and country in the past two seasons.

- Absentees -

The winger isn't the only regular starter for the USA who will be missing for the Gold Cup where Mauricio Pochettino's side will face Trindidad and Tobago, Haiti and Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson also has time off to recover from injuries and Milan midfielder Yunus Musah is absent for personal reasons. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah are on Club World Cup duty for Juventus with Giovanni Reyna also in that tournament for Borussia Dortmund.

But Pulisic said he had offered to line up for the USA in the recent friendly matches against Turkey and Switzerland -- which both ended up in defeat with the Swiss providing a 4-0 hammering.

“The only point I would make with that is that I did want to be part of at least the two friendlies,“ he said.

“I did speak with the coaches, and I asked and I wanted to be part of the team in whatever capacity I could. They said no; they said they only wanted one roster, and that’s a coach’s decision. I fully respect that. I didn’t understand it, but it is what it is,“ he said.

“I wanted to be a part of that, but that’s just the way things went. I had to make the best decision for myself, and also, in the long run, my team, although, clearly, some people haven’t seen it that way,“ he said.

Pulisic said he hoped that fans and pundits who have turned against him would change their views when he returns fit and fresh.

“You know how it is: people forget really quickly. Once I’m back with the national team - I hope - once I’m back with the national team and can play again, score a goal and win a game, people will forget all about this quickly,“ he added.