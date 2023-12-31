Pulisic secures Milan hard-fought win over Sassuolo

ROME: AC Milan consolidated their grip on third spot in Serie A on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sassuolo at the San Siro.

Milan had two goals disallowed for offside in the first half but striker Christian Pulisic finally secured the match decider in the 59th minute.

Stefano Pioli's men went in search of a second in vain, although Alessandro Florenzi was not far away with his effort late on.

Milan moved three points clear of fourth-placed Fiorentina, 1-0 winners over Torino 24 hour earlier.

And they are provisionally four points behind second-placed Juventus, who face Jose Mourinho's Roma in the last Serie A game of 2023 later on Saturday.

Irrespective of how Juve get on Inter Milan end the year on top after Friday's 1-1 stalemate at Genoa, while champions Napoli are struggling down in eighth position following their goalless encounter with Monza. -AFP