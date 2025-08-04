Pahang Sultan calls for deeper Syariah enactment reforms

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has called for a thorough review of the state’s Syariah enactments, stressing the need for reforms that go beyond superficial changes.

He emphasised aligning the legal framework with Maqasid Syariah principles—protecting religion, life, intellect, lineage, and wealth—to address contemporary challenges.

Speaking at the 196th meeting of the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, Al-Sultan Abdullah highlighted the necessity of a robust enforcement structure.

“Improvements in training, human resources, logistics, and technology are crucial to ensure laws are implemented fairly and professionally,” he said in a Facebook post by the Pahang Sultanate.

The Ruler also underscored the importance of credible fatwa institutions, urging that rulings remain rooted in Quranic teachings, Sunnah, and scholarly consensus.

“Fatwas must be respected as authoritative guidance, not mere formalities,” he added, warning against undermining valid rulings due to unclear enforcement.

Additionally, Al-Sultan Abdullah proposed forming a Mosque Financial Audit Committee under JAIP to ensure transparent management of mosque funds.

He stressed that donations must be handled with integrity, reflecting community trust.

The Sultan further expressed hopes for strengthening Islamic education in Pahang, particularly in religious schools, to nurture knowledgeable and ethical individuals dedicated to serving society. - Bernama