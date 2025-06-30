Qabil Irfan clinches podium at ESBK Talent Aragon in Spain

MALAYSIAN young gun Qabil Irfan Azlan delivered an impressive performance today, securing a podium finish in Race 2 of the ESBK Talent series at the Aragon Circuit, Spain.

The 13-year-old, starting from second on the grid, narrowly missed victory by just 0.018 seconds behind Italy’s Alessio Arnold of Team Fullmoto Squadra Corse.

Enzo Zaragoza from Aspar KBS Technical Academy completed the top three.

Qabil’s strong showing comes after a near-miss in Race 1 yesterday, where he was overtaken in the closing stages.

The ESBK championship now heads to Navarra Circuit for its fourth round from July 17 to 20, offering another chance for the rising Malaysian star to shine.