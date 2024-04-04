Qabil Irfan ready for MOTO4 debut in Jerez

AS the inaugural round of the Spanish Superbike Championship approaches, all eyes are on rising talent Qabil Irfan as he gears up to make his mark in the Moto4 category. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from April 5th to 7th at the prestigious Circuito de Jerez - Angel Nieto, situated in the south of Spain.

The Spanish Superbike Championship serves as an important platform for riders to demonstrate their talent and ambition on an international stage. For Qabil Irfan, this debut presents an invaluable opportunity to fight and improve his riding skills in the European races.

Qabil Irfan, an emerging force in the world of motorsport, is set to showcase his talent and determination on the track amidst fierce competition. With the preparation done by our trainer Riders Formation in Tarragona, Spain, Qabil Irfan is prepared to navigate the twists and turns of the circuit with precision and confidence.

Speaking ahead of the event, Qabil expressed his excitement and gratitude for the chance to compete in such a prestigious championship. “It’s an honor to be part of the Spanish Superbike Championship, and I’m ready to give it my all,“ said Qabil. “Even “if it’s Ramadan, a fasting month, I train like usual to prepare myself for my first round in Jerez.”

Stay tuned for updates and follow Qabil Irfan’s thrilling journey as he revs up for success in the Spanish Superbike Championship debut.

Youtube Live - Race 1 will not have live stream, live stream will only be aired on Sunday (Race 2) on RFME Youtube Channel - youtube.com/@RFME