Qatar to host Intercontinental Cup final phase for second year in a row

QATAR will host the remaining three matches of the Intercontinental Cup in December for the second year in a row, soccer's world governing body FIFA said on Sunday.

The Middle-Eastern nation also staged the final phase when Real Madrid won the tournament last year.

UEFA Champions League winners Paris St Germain have already qualified directly for the final scheduled for December 17, a week after CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul face the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores champions to reach a playoff.

Egyptian side Pyramids have already made the playoff, a de facto semi-final, by beating Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli on Tuesday. The playoff winners will face PSG in the final.

The annual tournament, first held in 2024, features the club champions of the six FIFA confederations - REUTERS