Qualifying School: Record seven first stage events scheduled

THE Asian Tour has finalised the 2025 Qualifying School schedule with a record seven First Stage tournaments feeding into the Final Stage at the end of the year – where lucrative playing privileges for the new season will be secured.

Following the recent announcement that Mt Derrimut Golf and Community Club in Melbourne, Australia, will host the opening First Stage qualifier, from September 17-20, the School will go coast to coast in the United States for two stages before staying in Thailand in the lead-up to the Final Stage, to be played at Lakeview Resort & Golf Club, in Hua Hin, from December 17-21.

Last year the Asian Tour made history when it staged a qualifier in the United States for the first time, at Soboba Springs Golf Club in California. This season will build on that with the school making two visits there: first to Tesoro Club in Florida from September 29-October 1, before returning to Soboba Springs, from November 5-8.

Pattana Sports Club in Chonburi is the next stop, from December 3-6, before Grand Prix Golf Club in Kanchanaburi, Phoenix Gold Golf Bangkok, and Springfield Royal Country Club, stage events simultaneously from December 10-13.

Said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour: “The popularity of the Asian Tour Qualifying School is a barometer for the success of the Asian Tour and once again this year we are expecting a huge response from players globally wanting to enjoy playing our schedule.

“Our international schedule of events and players means we are absolutely in need of a qualifying school that caters for this, hence returning to Australia and the United States and having seven First Stage Qualifiers meets our needs in terms of size and scale.”

Each First Stage event will be played over four rounds, with the top-placed finishers earning places in the Final Stage – played over five rounds, with the top-35 earning their cards.

Sweden’s Kristoffer Broberg took top spot at the Final Stage of this year’s Qualifying School, played at Springfield Royal Country Club and Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Thailand.

668 players were involved in the last edition of the Qualifying School, including those who played in the six First Stage qualifiers. The Final Stage comprised 219 players from 35 nations reflecting the increasing global popularity of the Asian Tour.

Registration for the 2025 Asian Tour Qualifying School will begin today, July 3, 2024. Check out asiantour.com/q-school for more information