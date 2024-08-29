Racing associations face losing grant for not complying with guidelines - Hannah

KUALA LUMPUR: Associations that fail to follow the guidelines of drag and motocross sports will face blacklisting and will not be eligible to receive grants from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said associations which want to organise the racing sport must be able to comply with the more comprehensive guidelines provided by the Malaysian Motor Sports Association (MAM).

“In terms of enforcement, we (KBS) will file a police report if it (violation of guidelines) occurs while the Sports Commissioner (PJS) can blacklist any association or club that is stubborn and they will not get the allocation.

“We will find a way to ensure that only those who are responsible in the sports industry can be active in motor sports,“ she said in the press conference to launch the guideline book, here today.

The updated guidelines cover the aspects of identification, legislation, enforcement, safety and management of the organisation of the two very popular motor sports disciplines aimed at creating a safer and more controlled environment.

MAM president Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir said at the same time any drag and motocross-related races that do not receive approval from KBS, will be recognised as illegal races.

“With the implementation of these guidelines, MAM is always aware and puts these guidelines as a priority for every race organisation, especially drag and motocross.

“The focus on safety and professionalism will foster a more sustainable and inclusive motorsport community that can thrive for years to come,“ he said.