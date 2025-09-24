Rafael Nadal reports AI scam using fake videos for investment ads

FORMER tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has reported that an artificial intelligence likeness of him is being used for advertising without his permission.

Nadal stated that fake videos generated by artificial intelligence are circulating on some platforms featuring a figure that imitates his image and voice.

“In these videos, advice or investment proposals that do not originate from me are attributed to me,“ said Nadal in a statement on social media.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner described this activity as deceptive advertising.

The 39-year-old Spaniard retired from tennis in November 2024 after competing for his country at the Davis Cup. – AFP