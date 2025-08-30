Rahul Dravid steps down as Rajasthan Royals head coach in IPL

RAHUL DRAVID has resigned from his position as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

The franchise confirmed his departure on Saturday following a structural review that offered him an expanded role which he declined.

Dravid played a central role in the Royals organisation across multiple years according to the team’s official statement.

His leadership profoundly influenced a generation of players while building strong values within the squad.

The 2008 IPL champions acknowledged that Dravid left an indelible mark on their overall franchise culture.

The former India captain initially joined Rajasthan Royals in 2011 as a player before captaining the side until 2013.

He transitioned into a mentoring role from 2013 until 2015 before returning as head coach earlier this year.

His final coaching stint concluded after Rajasthan failed to qualify for the playoff stages this season. – Reuters