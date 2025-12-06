Real Madrid ‘only’ team I’d have left Liverpool for: Alexander-Arnold

NEW Real Madrid signing Trent Alexander-Arnold said he joined the “only” team he would have considered leaving Liverpool for, at his presentation on Thursday.

Reds fans jeered Alexander-Arnold after the academy graduate revealed he would leave this summer, but eventually gave him a warm farewell on the last day of the Premier League season.

“It was never a question of where, it was whether to go or not to go,“ the 26-year-old defender told a news conference.

“I always knew... if I was to ever leave Liverpool, it would only be to go to Real Madrid, that would be the only club for me...

“I’m not going to say it was easy because I’d been there so long, been a part of it, but eventually, you have to make a decision.

“In my mind, I’ve made the right one and it’s one that I’m very excited about.”

The right-back said the record 15-time European Cup winners’ history had to be “respected” and he wanted to add to it.

“A big reason why I joined is to be a part of that amazing history that club’s got,“ he said.

“Be a part of the success going forward, joining an exciting, young team with a lot of potential.”

Alexander-Arnold, who moved for a fee even though his contract was expiring this summer, to speed up his arrival ahead of the Club World Cup, signed a deal until 2031.

He joins former Liverpool midfielder and new Madrid coach Xabi Alonso’s project after winning a second Premier League title with Arne Slot’s Reds.

Alonso won the Champions League with Liverpool as a player in 2005 during a remarkable final against AC Milan as the English side fought back from three goals down to triumph in Turkey.

“I grew up a Liverpool fan, being able to see (that game in) Istanbul with the manager now, doing amazing things there, part of an incredible final,“ said Alexander-Arnold.

“We’ve spoken a little bit... I told him that he was a big idol of mine growing up.”

England international Alexander-Arnold’s quality on the ball and his passing range is reminiscent of Alonso’s.

“It probably impacted my game a lot growing up, seeing him pass a ball, I explained this to him as well,“ continued the defender.

“Watching him pass a ball, seeing it influenced me to be able to go and train harder and have a great kind of hunger to be able to do that and set standards.”

- ‘I’ll be a sponge’ -

Alexander-Arnold said he would try to learn a lot from Alonso and was willing to play wherever the coach saw fit, be it in defence or midfield.

“It’s not just me who’s new here, he’s a new manager, he’s got to get his ideas across to the whole team,“ he said.

“He’s shown how amazing he is managerial-wise and as a player, so his knowledge of football is there in abundance and I’m excited, I’ll be a sponge around him.”

He could make his Madrid debut against Al-Hilal on June 18 in Miami in their Club World Cup opener.

Alexander-Arnold will wear the number 12 shirt at Madrid, with ‘Trent’ on the back rather than his surname.

“I’ve always found when I travel to Europe, the whole name situation confuses a lot of people,“ he explained.

“I just thought let’s make it simple, let’s make it easy. Trent on the back, be known as Trent.”

Madrid, who also signed centre-back Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, failed to win a major trophy this season under Alonso’s predecessor Carlo Ancelotti, but are looking to triumph in the United States this summer.

“We go straight to America for the Club World Cup and our ambition there is to go and win that trophy as well,“ said the defender.

“I’m looking to have a great start.”

Earlier Alexander-Arnold surprised as he gave a short speech in Spanish at his presentation.

“Signing for a club like Real Madrid does not happen every day. It’s a dream come true,“ he said.

“I’m conscious that playing for Real Madrid is a big responsibility, but I’m ready to give everything.”