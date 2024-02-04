Rexy: Zii Jia not confirmed to feature in 2024 Thomas Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia (pix) is not confirmed to feature in the 2024 Thomas Cup, says Academy of Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky.

He said this was following a meeting with Team LZJ manager Lee Zii Yii and coach Wong Tat Meng at the academy here today, in which the team said it was drawing up the best possible plan for the 2021 All-England champion to face the 2024 Paris Olympic Games which begins July 26.

Rexy said it was understood that Zii Jia had a packed schedule before the Games, starting with the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China starting next Tuesday (April 9), followed by Malaysia Masters (May 21-26), Singapore Open (May 28-June 2), Indonesia Open (June 4-9) and the Australian Open (June 11-16).

“...so if (he participates in all the tournaments) along with the Thomas Cup, it could be an overload. So there are some suggestions from (Team LZJ) but I can’t reveal anything at the mo. I will discuss with the management first what their plans are for Zii Jia in the Thomas Cup.

“So we understand that they (Team LZJ) have a plan to make both sides happy (with the decision taken). I understand that they are looking for Zii Jia, who is currently 10th in the world ranking, to rise to 8th. Later, we will hold a meeting again with Team LZJ,“ he said.

Rexy informed that everything was still in the discussion stage with the deadline for sending names for the 2024 Thomas Cup being on April 13, so he was still waiting for the next meeting with Team LZJ.

Asked what plan would be drawn up if Zii Jia’s services were not used in the biennial tournament, Rexy said a decision would only be made once the discussions were concluded.

Zii Jia has unofficially confirmed a ticket to Paris by ranking in the world’s top 16, with the qualification period set to close on April 28.

The 2024 Thomas Cup will take place in Chengdu, China from April 27 to May 5. -Bernama