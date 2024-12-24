Rhinos book semi-final spot against elephants

SABAH FC have secured a spot in the Malaysia Cup semi-finals, where they will face Sri Pahang FC (the Elephants), after edging past Kuching City FC with a narrow 1-0 aggregate victory in the quarter-finals.

In the second-leg quarter-final match, the Rhinos settled for a goalless draw against their Borneo neighbours at the Likas Stadium here yesterday.

The match saw Kuching City FC creating more attacking opportunities, but Sabah FC’s defence, marshalled by captain Dominic Tan, stood firm to absorb the visitors’ onslaught.

The hosts had a nervy moment in the 51st minute when goalkeeper Damien Lim brought down Jordan Mintah inside the penalty box but referee Suhaizi Shukri decided against awarding a penalty after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

In the first-leg quarter-final held on Dec 15 at Stadium Negeri, Kuching, Sabah FC secured a 1-0 win against Kuching City FC, thanks to a goal by Muhammad Farhan Roslan.

Meanwhile, the other Malaysia Cup semi-final clash will see defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim FC take on Terengganu FC.