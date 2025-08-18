Ritsu Doan debuts with brace as Frankfurt dominate German Cup opener

JAPAN winger Ritsu Doan made an instant impact for Eintracht Frankfurt with two goals in their 5-0 German Cup first-round victory over fifth-tier Engers.

The summer signing from Freiburg opened his account in first-half stoppage time with a composed finish after a driving run.

Doan doubled his tally nine minutes after the break by cutting inside onto his left foot to make it 3-0.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya, Elye Wahi and Paxten Aaronson completed the scoring for the five-time cup winners.

Captain Kevin Trapp was omitted from the squad amid transfer discussions, according to Frankfurt’s social media announcement.

German outlets linked the former PSG goalkeeper with a move to newly-promoted Ligue 1 side Paris FC.

Bundesliga clubs Borussia Mönchengladbach, Cologne and Augsburg all progressed to the next round.

Second-division Schalke edged past Lokomotiv Leipzig 1-0 despite their five previous cup triumphs.

Monday’s fixtures include Borussia Dortmund’s trip to Essen as the five-time champions begin their campaign. - AFP