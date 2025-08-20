Roma sign Leon Bailey on loan from Aston Villa

AS ROMA have confirmed the signing of Jamaican international winger Leon Bailey on loan from Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Serie A club announced the transfer in an official statement on Wednesday.

The agreement includes an option for Roma to make the one-year loan move a permanent transfer.

That option is reportedly set at a fee of 22 million euros.

The 28-year-old forward arrives in Italy after a four-year spell with Aston Villa.

During his time in England, Bailey scored 22 goals across 144 total appearances for the club.

Roma, now under the guidance of coach Gian Piero Gasperini, have a clear objective for the season.

The club is aiming to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

This would mark their first return to the prestigious European competition since the 2018 season.

Their campaign begins immediately with a home fixture against Bologna this Saturday.

This match is part of the opening round of the 2025/26 Serie A season. - AFP