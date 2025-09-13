Ronaldinho’s son Joao Mendes signs one-year deal with Hull City

JOAO MENDES, the son of Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, has signed a one-year contract with Championship club Hull City.

The 20-year-old midfielder previously developed through Barcelona’s youth academy before moving to Burnley in 2024.

Mendes featured regularly for Burnley’s Under-21 team but was released earlier this year.

His new deal with Hull includes an option for a one-year extension upon completion.

Mendes expressed enthusiasm about experiencing different football styles across various countries.

“In Brazil, it is one style, Spain is another one and England is another one, so I think it complements your game really well if you have played at different places,“ he stated.

Ronaldinho, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and received the 2005 Ballon d’Or, shared his support on social media.

The former Barcelona star posted a picture of Mendes holding a Hull jersey on Instagram with the caption: “Good luck at your new club and challenge, my son.” – Reuters