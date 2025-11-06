A rousing pre-match speech by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, lit a fire in Harimau Malaya as they stormed to a stunning 4-0 victory over Vietnam in their Asian Cup qualifier at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil last night.

Shared via the national team’s official Facebook page, a video captured the electrifying moment in the dressing room as Tunku Ismail addressed the squad with passion and conviction before kickoff.

“Try to bring our national football to a higher level,” he started off.

“Whatever we build is nothing if we do not have a result.

“Remember, there are some who doubt us.

“Nevermind, we are doing something new that they are not used to. Let your performance speak louder,” he told the players.

“It’s time to show our true colours. If we change football in our homeland, it will be because of you, not anyone else, you are the heroes.

“You make them feel a sense of belonging, you make them believe.

“We want them to believe, and one way they can believe is when we show character, a fighting spirit, this is our home.

“Go!” he fired.

Tunku Ismail, who is also the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), has long championed the growth of Malaysian football, and his words clearly struck a chord.

Inspired by his rousing speech, Malaysia stunned regional giants Vietnam to break an 11-year winless streak, climbing to the top of Group F with six points—three ahead of Vietnam and Laos, while Nepal remained rooted at the bottom without a win.