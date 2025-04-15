YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh hopes the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will reconsider their decision to split the national mixed doubles pair of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei following their inclusion in the Road to Gold (RTG) programme this year for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I don’t want a situation where doubles shuttlers suddenly want to change partners. It should not be like this because the country (government) has invested money in them, so that’s why we need our athletes to be disciplined.

“I want to make sure BAM and the players show their commitment and not arbitrarily make their own decisions,” she told a media conference at Menara KBS here today.

Meanwhile, Hannah said that national track cycling ace Datuk Muhammad Azizulhasni Awang was not listed under the RTG programme as he is no longer ranked among the world’s top 10.

“... but there will be an announcement in the next few days,” she said.

The national cyclists listed under the RTG programme this year are Mohd Shah Firdaus Sahrom and Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri.