Ruoning wins Maybank Championship title as Jeeno suffers second heartbreak

CHINA’s world number four Yin Ruoning fired seven birdies en route to winning the US$3 million (about RM13 million) 2024 Maybank Championship, pipping Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul by one stroke at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC) today.

That left Jeeno suffering a second straight heartbreak, having also finished runner-up in last year’s inaugural edition.

But all credit to the 22-year-old Ruoning, whose three-day score of 16-under 200 (67-67-66) saw her sharing the lead with Jeeno and South Korea’s Ryu Hae-Ran heading into today’s final round.

Former world number one Ruoning continued from where she left off by carding seven birdies on the first, third, sixth, seventh, 10th, 12th and 18th holes to conclude the final round with a seven-under 65 for a four-day total of 23-under 265.

That allowed her to claim her second Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour title in two weeks, having bagged the LPGA Buick Shanghai crown on Oct 13. Her Maybank Championship victory is also her fifth on the LPGA Tour.

Jeeno also had seven birdies today but was undone by a solitary bogey on the par-four sixth hole. Although she recovered with birdies on the 10th, 12th, 14th and 18th holes to go with her earlier birdies on the 1st, 3rd and 5th, her four-day total of 22-under 266 (67-69-64-66) meant she had to play second fiddle yet again.

World number nine Hae Ran, meanwhile settled for third with a total score of 21-under 267 (64-69-67-67).

Commenting on her victory, Ruoning said Hae Ran and her best friend Jeeno pushed her right till the final putt to bring the best out of her for the third title this year despite a slow start earlier in the season.

“I really had a tough battle against them today, but appreciate it for bringing the best out of me. Just another great day on the course and another great day with my friends... this won’t be the last time (playing in the leading group).

“I would say I learned a lot from early this year because I was pretty stressful. I had such a great year in 2023, but I was wondering if I can win again, what if I can’t... such things. But I really learned that I just need to enjoy myself out here and have fun, happy, so that’s what I did,” she said.

Meanwhile, the inaugural edition champion Celine Boutier (67-69-68-72) of France, finished joint 12th with five others, including Malaysian amateur Mirabel Ting (67-75-64-70), with an overall score of 12-under 276.

World number seven Boutier claimed the title last year after a thrilling nine-hole playoff against Jeeno after both players were tied with a four-day total of 21-under 267 on the final day.

Jeeno, though, knows she had given it her best shot, only to fall short again.

“I did give 100 per cent out there. In the back nine, towards the end, I really, really gave it (all). But Ronni (Ruoning) did a really incredible job and didn’t have any bogeys at all for the past three days,” Jeeno said.

Ruoning walked away with the coveted Tiger trophy and US$450,000 (about RM1.96 million) prize money, while Jeeno pocketed US$274,433 (about RM1.2 million) and Hae Ran US$199,082 (RM864,000).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Maybank chairman Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa presented the prizes to the winners.