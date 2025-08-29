Russell supports Hamilton after self-critical ‘useless’ comment at Ferrari

GEORGE RUSSELL dismissed Lewis Hamilton’s self-critical “absolutely useless” comment as nonsense while expressing confidence in his former Mercedes teammate’s ability to recover from a challenging start with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion made the remark after qualifying 12th in Hungary while his new teammate Charles Leclerc secured pole position.

Hamilton has not yet reached the podium with the Italian team this season.

Russell told reporters ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix that Hamilton remains the greatest driver of all time despite his recent struggles.

“He’s still an exceptional driver, we saw it—he obviously won the sprint straight away at the start of the year in China,“ added the Briton.

Russell acknowledged that Formula One becomes difficult when a team underperforms, compounding challenges for even the most talented drivers.

He suggested that most drivers are already looking ahead to the 2026 season for fresh championship opportunities.

Russell confirmed that his contract extension discussions with Mercedes are progressing positively despite no immediate time pressure from either side.

The fourth-placed driver stated that both parties want to ensure the agreement is properly finalized.

Mercedes had shown interest in signing Max Verstappen from Red Bull, but the Dutch driver confirmed he will remain with his current team.

Russell reflected on the considerations between short-term and long-term contracts as he approaches 28 years old next season.

He expressed hope that his future direction will continue with Mercedes, emphasizing the importance of heading in the right direction together. – Reuters