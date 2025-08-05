Rybakina vs Mboko in WTA Canadian Open semi-finals

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, and Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko secured their spots in the WTA Canadian Open semi-finals with victories on Monday. Rybakina led 6-1, 2-1 when Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk retired due to a wrist injury.

Mboko, the tournament’s surprise package, defeated Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2, winning the last six games to reach her first WTA 1000 semi-final. “I’m so excited to be in the semi-final here,“ Mboko said. “The support has been unreal.”

Rybakina won their only previous meeting last month in Washington. The tournament has seen major upsets, with seven of the top 10 seeds eliminated early, paving the way for Mboko’s breakthrough. The 18-year-old, who started the year ranked 333rd, is now set to break into the top 50.

Mboko broke Bouzas Maneiro for a 5-3 lead in the first set, eventually sealing the match in 77 minutes. “My first time playing in Montreal has been an unreal experience,“ she added.

Rybakina, seeded ninth, is chasing her third WTA title. She dominated Kostyuk before the Ukrainian retired in tears due to wrist pain.

Tuesday’s quarter-finals feature Naomi Osaka against Elina Svitolina and Madison Keys against Clara Tauson. - AFP