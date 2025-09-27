Sabah FC clarifies FIFA transfer ban as technical issue now resolved

SABAH FC has clarified that the recent transfer ban imposed by FIFA was purely technical in nature and has now been completely resolved.

The club stated that the issue did not stem from any inability or refusal by the management to make payments to the player involved.

It explained that the situation was part of its standard process for ensuring accountability and transparency in financial management.

The matter concerned a former Sabah FC player who had terminated his contract with the club.

Although all salary payments were settled after the contract ended, the player submitted an additional claim for payment.

Checks by the club revealed that the amount claimed had actually been paid while the player was still with the team.

A technical issue subsequently arose concerning the method and official record of that payment transaction.

The player then escalated the dispute to FIFA, which led to the world governing body issuing a decision on the matter.

After receiving the official decision from FIFA, Sabah FC immediately made the additional payment as stipulated.

With this full and final settlement, FIFA will now proceed to lift the player registration ban imposed on the team. – Bernama