Sabah FC to miss two key players in clash against JDT on Saturday

KOTA KINABAL: Sabah FC will be losing the services of two of main players ahead of the Super League match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at Likas Stadium this Saturday night.

Manager Datuk Ong Kim Swee, said the two players are Saddil Ramdani and Darren Lok who are still injured and will definitely pose a big challenge, but some other players are ready to take over their positions.

“This is a very different match, of course it involves the league position where we know this Saturday’s match is very important and even more so playing with the JDT team.

“It is not an easy matter, as we have to fight hard to ensure Sabah FC improve their position, especially after losing two matches to Terengganu FC recently,“ he said in a statement here today.

Commenting on a number of issues involving Sabah FC that went viral on social media recently, Kim Swee said that all the issues have been resolved and he hopes that all the players will focus fully on the important match tomorrow.

“We are confident that the external issues will not disturb the players’ concentration and focus, they need to improve their performance after failing to win the last two matches.

“We did not play very well and they should forget the defeats by focusing on tomorrow’s match so that they can play and return to their true form after losing to Terengganu FC,“ he said.

According to him, the presence of many supporters played an important role in boosting the morale of the players after the Terengganu defeat by a large number of goals.

“I know many parties are disappointed, but we have to continue where it is important to get continuous support especially from the supporters who will indeed have a very different impact,“ he added.

He said that with the presence of many supporters at the Likas stadium, it is certain that the morale of the players will increase and thus provide enough positive motivation before Sabah FC go over to play with the JDT team later.