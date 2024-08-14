Sabah lose 1-2 to Selangor at home

KOTA KINABALU: Even home advantage failed to help Sabah FC as they lost 1-2 to Selangor FC in their Super League match at Likas Stadium here tonight.

Both teams were sluggish at the start of the first half, and both Sabah FC keeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat and Selangor keeper Samuel Somerville went largely untested until a mistake by Safuwan Baharudin, who scored an own goal in the 27th minute, when he deflected a shot by Jefri Chew in the penalty area.

But it only took Selangor less than five minutes to secure an equaliser, with a lovely shot from import player Ronnie Fernandez in the 31st minute.

In the second half, both teams were more eager to attack, but failed to produce any credible attempts at goal but finally in the 86th minute, the visitors found their tempo and secured their win with a shot by Harith Haiqal in the penalty box.