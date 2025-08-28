Sabalenka beats Kudermetova to reach US Open third round

DEFENDING champion Aryna Sabalenka overcame a rocky start to roar into the third round of the U.S. Open with a 7-6(4) 6-2 win over unseeded Russian Polina Kudermetova on Wednesday.

In their only previous meeting, Sabalenka rallied from a set down to win the Brisbane final in January and the world number one was on the back foot early again in New York.

“The first set was super tight and super aggressive,“ Sabalenka said. “I felt like it was more about the serve and first shot. It was super quick.

“The second set felt much better on the return game. I’m really glad that I stayed strong in that first set.”

She saved four break points before dropping serve in the opening game but recovered immediately and asserted herself late in the tight opening set with a sublime crosscourt winner for a 3-1 lead in the tiebreak.

World number 67 Kudermetova sent a forehand wide to gift the opening stanza to Sabalenka before the 22-year-old found herself down an early break in the next and staring at a long road back after aggravating a leg issue.

She came out swinging after receiving treatment and looked set to recover the break before Sabalenka composed herself and moved ahead 3-1 thanks to yet another unforced error from the Russian’s racket.

The writing was on the wall when Sabalenka won the next game and the Belarusian held firm from there to secure a meeting with 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada in a rematch of their semi-final meeting four years ago.

A lot has changed for Sabalenka since that three-sets defeat and she said she was fully focused on securing another U.S. Open title and a fourth Grand Slam crown overall.

“I know if I’m able to bring my game and fight for every point, I’ll have my chances,“ she added.

“All I try to do is focus on myself and bring the best fight possible every time I’m out here playing in front of you all.”- Reuters