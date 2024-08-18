Sarawak gets SUKMA 2024 going with dazzling opening ceremony

KUCHING: An awe-inspiring spectacle of dazzling illuminated drones, vivid laser beams, cultural performances and a majestic ‘kenyalang’ (hornbill) soaring high over Sarawak Stadium captivated an audience of about 40,000 guests at the spectacular opening ceremony of the 21st Malaysia Games (SUKMA) here tonight.

The much-anticipated event unfolded in a brilliant display of drones painting the night sky with vibrant formations. For a spellbinding three minutes, the stadium was aglow with drone formations that included ‘SUKMA Sarawak XXI’, ‘Semangat Perpaduan Membara’, the official Sarawak flag, and the ‘I Love Malaysia’ logo, each reflecting the event’s grandeur.

In perfect harmony with the theme song, ‘SUKMA Sarawak: Kesukanan Dalam Perpaduan’ (Sportsmanship in Unity), the evening was further enriched by a ‘Segulai Sejalai’-themed cultural performance.

This creative showcase of Sarawak’s rich cultural tapestry highlighted the spirit of unity and diversity that defines the state.

Although the official opening by Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, was set for 9 pm, enthusiastic spectators began gathering at the stadium from 5 pm, eagerly anticipating the grand return of the Games to the Land of the Hornbills after eight-year hiatus.

Upon the arrival of Wan Junaidi and his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, at 8.30 pm, Sarawak Stadium came alive with an array of performances celebrating the state’s cultural heritage.

Highlights included rhythms of the kompang hadrah and gendang (traditional drums) and a vibrant lion dance, all meticulously orchestrated by the Sarawak Arts Council.

Also present at the event were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, alongside federal and state ministers, Menteris Besar and Chief Ministers.

The ceremonial parade of the 15 competing contingents was led by the Jalur Gemilang contingent from the 11th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment and the 1st Infantry Division headquarters under the command of Warrant Officer 2 Wan Mohd Razmie Wan Hasan.

The hoisting of the SUKMA flag was accompanied by an evocative piano and instrumental performance of the Sarawak SUKMA theme song, setting the stage for the oath-taking led by Sarawak diving star Enrique Maccartney Harold.

The evening was further enlivened by performances from top Malaysian artists Faizal Tahir, Jaclyn Victor, and Marsha Milan, adding to the vibrant celebration.

Crowning the evening, Malaysia’s diving queen, Datuk Pandalela Rinong, alongside Sarawak boxing sensation, Daeloniel Mcdelon Bong, better known as ‘Kilat Boy’, performed a symbolic lighting of the cauldron, before handing the replica torch to a group of former and current athletes from Sarawak.

As this happened, a replica of a giant-sized Hornbill, carried by drones, soared around the stadium, enchanting the crowd, which was later followed by a magnificent fireworks display to end the ceremony.

Pandelela, who won the Olympic bronze in 2012 and a silver in 2016, is also a seven-time World Championship medallist.

In recognition of her outstanding achievements, the Sarawak government renamed the Petra Jaya Aquatic Centre in Kuching to Pandalela Rinong Aquatic Centre in May 2018.

SUKMA 2024 offers 488 gold medals across 37 sports, with events held at 50 competition venues. Over 12,000 athletes from across Malaysia, including Brunei, are participating in this biennial national sports event.

For comprehensive coverage, visit the dedicated website sukma.bernama.com for updates on state contingents, achievements and engaging stories about the athletes.

The bilingual site also offers the latest results, photo galleries, videos, medal standings and interesting facts about the 21st edition of SUKMA.