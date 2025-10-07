Sarawak government awards cash rewards to all SOPMA 2025 medallists

KUCHING: All medal winners from the 51 events contested at the 22nd Malaysian Deaf Sports Games (SOPMA XXII) 2025 have received financial incentives from the Sarawak government.

Sarawak Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah announced that every gold medallist received RM5,000, each silver medallist got RM2,000, and all bronze medallists were awarded RM1,000.

She stated that this initiative marks a historic moment for SOPMA and reflects the state government’s commitment to fostering inclusiveness and national unity through sports.

“It reflects the top recognition from Abang Jo (Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) who believes that sports can unite people across regional borders and even across the South China Sea,” she said during the closing ceremony.

Fatimah emphasised that SOPMA serves not just as a competition arena but as a symbol of unity and inclusive spirit for the deaf community throughout Malaysia.

She added that the games provide a platform to empower deaf athletes to continue excelling at state, national, and international levels.

“Through sports, we prove that communication is not a barrier to excellence,” she declared.

Fatimah described SOPMA as a platform to recognise the extraordinary capabilities and talents of deaf athletes who inspire all Malaysians.

The Sabah contingent emerged as overall champion with 17 gold medals, 13 silver medals, and eight bronze medals at this year’s games.

Sarawak secured second place overall while the Federal Territories finished in third position.

A total of 14 contingents from across Malaysia participated in five sports during the games held since October 1.

The sports contested included athletics, badminton, futsal, tenpin bowling, and orienteering. – Bernama