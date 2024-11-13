Sarawak’s involvement as 2027 SEA Games co-organiser can enhance state’s image - Awang Tengah

KUCHING: Sarawak’s involvement as a co-organiser of the 2027 SEA Games could further enhance the state’s image, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said although the state government has to spend a lot, it is worth it because the federal government is confident in Sarawak’s ability after the success of the last SUKMA and Para SUKMA.

“Let us continue to uphold the dignity of sports in the country and strive to be the best example in cooperation and sportsmanship.

“Hopefully this success will be a motivation for all of us to continue to support the development of sports in Malaysia, and ensure that more of our Para athletes succeed at the international level,“ he said in his speech at the SUKMA Para Appreciation Night 2024 here yesterday.

Awang Tengah said the government and the private sector can work together to introduce high-performance sports programmes by focusing on the recruitment and training of talented young Para athletes to compete at international competitions.

“May we all continue to strive to make sports a platform that strengthens ties between Malaysians from various backgrounds and cultures,“ he said.