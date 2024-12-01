'Save the Malayan Tiger Fund’: FAM contribute almost RM100,000 to Perhilitan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today contributed RM99,845 to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for the ’Save the Malayan Tiger Fund’.

The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) said the donation was from the proceeds of ticket sales from the national football team's three international matches last October and November, with RM1 per ticket going towards the fund.

“A total of RM131,408 has been channelled to this fund since it was launched in March 2023, which is from the six international matches involving the national football team, who are known as Harimau Malaya,” the KBS said in a statement today.

It added that the cooperation between the ministry and FAM showcased their concern for wildlife, especially the Malayan tiger, which is the iconic symbol of national pride that is increasingly endangered.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh witnessed the presentation of the mock cheque by FAM deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi to Perhilitan deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Hasnan Yusop. -Bernama