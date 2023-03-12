Selangor clinch runner-up spot in Super League after beating Kedah 1-0

ALOR SETAR: Selangor FC were crowned as the runner-up for the 2023 Super League season behind champions JDT, after beating Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) 1-0 at the Darul Aman Stadium, here tonight.

Apart from the runner-up spot, Selangor FC under the guidance of Tan Cheng Hoe also earned a ticket to play in the AFC Cup next season.

JDT had clinched the Super League title for the 10th consecutive season, with two matches remaining, after accumulating 70 points, 12 points ahead of Selangor FC who finished with 58 points while KDA FC ended in third spot with 53 points.

The match kicked off in earnest as both teams were eager to win all three points in the race for the runner-up spot but the first half ended in a goalless draw despite all the action at both ends.

The start of the second half was no different as Kedah, despite playing at their own backyard, failed to make an impact since Selangor slowly started to enforce their dominance as the match progressed.

The inevitable goal came in the 64th minute through import Ayron Del Valle Rodriguez after a splendid pass from Brendan Gan.

Kedah mounted a series of attacks in search of an equaliser but Selangor held on to the slim lead to claim all three points.–Bernama