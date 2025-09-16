Malaysia aims to become regional tuna hub with new Penang initiative

BUTTERWORTH: Malaysia possesses significant potential to emerge as a regional tuna transshipment hub through strengthened downstream industry development and enhanced shipping facilities.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi emphasised that this strategic move would prevent deep-sea catches like tuna from being exported in raw form, thereby retaining valuable added income within the country.

He highlighted the newly launched strategic cooperation between Asia Ocean Resources Sdn Bhd and Penang Port Sdn Bhd for landing frozen tuna at minus 60 degrees Celsius at Penang Port alongside their premium seafood brand Shinkai Origin.

This initiative significantly strengthens Malaysia’s blue economy sector while enhancing food security, developing human capital, and boosting competitiveness in deep-sea fishing industries.

Malaysia must actively seize opportunities within the global tuna industry valued at approximately 42 billion US dollars annually and projected to reach 54 billion US dollars by 2032.

The launch of Shinkai Origin enables Malaysian deep-sea brands to penetrate premium international markets including the European Union, Middle East, BRICS nations, and United States.

Beyond export value addition, this project creates employment opportunities and trains skilled workers through Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes.

Ahmad Zahid proposed establishing Maritime TVET during recent budget engagement sessions to train youth in deep-sea fishing, ship maintenance, and tuna processing as a new high-potential cluster.

He appreciated industrial companies providing practical training opportunities for TVET students in shipyards and deep-sea vessels to accelerate technology transfer from Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.

Penang will serve as a catalyst for regional tuna hub development, evolving from a mere landing centre into a processing, research, TVET training, and global trade focal point. – Bernama