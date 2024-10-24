Selangor deserve victory over Jeonbuk - Nidzam

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC head coach Nidzam Jamil has praised the Red Giants as the better side after they clinched a 2-1 win over South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC in the 2024/25 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2 (ACL2) Group H match yesterday.

Nidzam said his players scored a well-deserved win in the thrilling match at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ).

“I want to congratulate both teams because I think it was a very interesting match for the supporters and every football lover.

“Congratulations as well to our players. They deserve it because they worked hard in the last two to three weeks despite some sad circumstances like injuries and suspension. I think this is collective work from all of us,” he told a post-match press conference last night.

Skipper Harith Haiqal put Selangor ahead in the 30th minute before the home side extended their lead three minutes later with a goal from Ali Olwan.

Jeonbuk reduced the gap with a goal from Kwon Chang-hoon in the 40th minute but the 2-1 scoreline remained until the final whistle, handing the visiting team their first defeat in the group stage.

The victory saw Selangor climb to the top of the standings with seven points from three matches, followed by Jeonbuk in second place with six points, Thailand’s Muangthong United in third spot with two points while the Philippines’ Dynamic Herb Cebu sit at the bottom with just one point.

Meanwhile, Ali is confident that Selangor can maintain their top position and qualify for the knockout stage.

“Of course, we can maintain our performance and our lead in the group. Thanks to the team and coaching staff, insya-Allah we can go to the next round,” said the 24-year-old Jordanian national team forward.

Next, Selangor will travel to Jeonbuk while Dynamic Herb Cebu will host Muangthong United in Manila, with both matches set for Nov 7.

