PETALING JAYA: Selangor FC lived up to expectations by scoring an emphatic 7-0 aggregate win over 10-man PDRM FC to lift the 2024/2025 edition of the Challenge Cup for the first time at the Petaling Jaya Town Council Stadium (MBPJ) here yesterday.

The victory was quite meaningful for the Red Giants who finally ended a decade of waiting since the last time they lifted the trophy in the Malaysia League (M-League) was the 2015 Malaysia Cup.

Kinoshi Katsuhito’s men were in fiery form as soon as the whistle sounded showing high intensity starting with Ali Olwan’s ‘warning’ in the fourth minute before Yohandry Orozco headed the ball right in front of the home goal post in the 10th minute.

When PDRM FC began to find their rhythm, they were shocked with a big blow when midfielder, Muhammad Eizrul Ashraf Nor Effendy was shown a red card following a hard tackle in the 22nd minute.

The incident ignited the spirit of the Red Giants, who were quick to take advantage when Quentin Chen sent a cross right into the penalty box, which was met with Ronnie Allan’s solid header by Fernandez Saez eight minutes later to stengthen their foothold.

The second half presented more intense action as both teams appeared more disciplined in defending their respective goals but PDRM again conceded in the 80th minute after Yohandry Orozco completed a beautiful pass from Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi.

Selangor FC had defeated PDRM FC 3-0 in the first final and 4-0 in the second final today.

PDRM’s ‘unfortunate’ fate began when the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Disciplinary Committee imposed a punishment on them for fielding an unqualified player in the first final against Selangor at the same stadium on Feb 15 which ended in a 2-3 defeat.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) said that as a result of the offence, PDRM was forfeited the result and handed a 0-3 defeat, and a fine of RM3,000 was imposed.

The Challenge Cup has been introduced by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) since 2018, with Terengganu FC II (TFC II) being crowned champions in the inaugural edition, followed by Johor Darul Ta’zim II (2019) and PDRM FC in the 2023 season.