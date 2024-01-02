Selangor eyeing Uzbekistan defender

SUNGAI BULOH: Selangor FC have got their sights set on a defender from Uzbekistan to strengthen their squad for this season’s Malaysia League (M-League), which will kick off on May 10.

Selangor FC chief executive officer Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon (pix) said an announcement regarding the player will be made once both parties come to an agreement.

“Many names (have been linked) but the Uzbekistan player is among those we have shortlisted,” he said.

He told reporters this after Daikin Malaysia signed a cooperation agreement with Selangor FC to be the club’s strategic partner for a second year.

The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who is the Selangor FC chairman, witnessed the signing of the agreement.

Johan also said that they will announce the future of Selangor’s players, including midfielder Brendan Gan, before pre-season training starts next week.

Meanwhile, Daikin Malaysia chief operating officer Toshiharu Tsurumaru hopes that the agreement will inspire and have a lasting impact on the football community in Malaysia. -Bernama