Selangor FC lose 4-2 to Bangkok United in ACL2 opening match

SELANGOR FC suffered a 4-2 defeat against Bangkok United in their opening Asian Football Confederation Champions League 2 match at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.

Bangkok United took an early lead with Ilias Alhaft scoring in the 11th minute before Muhseh Saleh doubled their advantage just four minutes later.

Selangor managed to reduce the deficit in the 23rd minute through a goal from Chrigor Moraes, who finished a cross from Quentin Cheng.

The home side’s joy was short-lived as Ilias Alhaft scored again just one minute later to restore Bangkok United’s two-goal cushion.

Selangor’s task became more difficult when Harith Haiqal received a red card in the 39th minute for a foul on Bangkok United’s Seia Kunori.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Selangor fought back after halftime and scored their second goal through substitute Aliff Izwan in the 73rd minute.

Bangkok United sealed their victory when Philippe Maia headed home their fourth goal in the 84th minute, ending any hopes of a Selangor comeback. – Bernama