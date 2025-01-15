THE Selangor International Junior Golf Championship 2025, set to tee off tomorrow, marks a significant milestone with a record-breaking field of 127 elite junior golfers from 14 countries.

Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shaari, said that this year, two new countries, Hong Kong and Japan, are participating in its fourth edition.

“In total, we have 91 international junior players and from Malaysia we have 36 players. The championship will offer two spots to play in the Selangor Masters - the champion and Best Malaysian player,” he said during a press conference for the Selangor International Junior Golf Championship 2024 and PKNS Selangor Masters 2024 at Kelab Golf Seri Selangor here today.

Meanwhile, Amiruddin said total prize money for the PKNS Selangor Masters 2025, has been increased from USD175,000 (approximately RM787,000) to USD200,000 (approximately RM899,000) for this edition scheduled from Jan 22 to 25.

He said the season-opening championship for both the Asian Development Tour (ADT) and the Professional Golf of Malaysia Tour is expected to be competitive with the presence of several big names, including Malaysian golfer Danny Chia and the 2016 Maybank Malaysia Golf Championship winner, Marcus Fraser from Australia.