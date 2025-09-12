Selangor SUKMA volunteer registration to open early next year

THE registration process for volunteers wanting to participate in the 2026 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Selangor will commence early next year.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi confirmed that participation will be open specifically to Selangor youths, including high school and university students, along with interested members of the public.

Mohd Najwan, who also chairs the 22nd SUKMA Implementation Committee, stated they will activate the Selangor Volunteer (SERVE) team under the State Sports Council and Team Selangor to provide the required number of volunteers.

All volunteers will receive appropriate training modules and be equipped with basic skills and knowledge on guest welcoming protocols and proper etiquette.

“This is crucial because they will be upholding the state’s image as the host,“ he told a media conference during the announcement of the 15th Selangor Games (SUKSES).

Mohd Najwan previously announced they are targeting 3,000 volunteers to ensure the success of both the 2026 SUKMA and Para SUKMA events.

He emphasized that SUKMA would serve as a valuable platform for volunteers to gain knowledge in guest management and national-level sports tournament organization.

Selangor’s preparations for the biennial Games have reached nearly 60% completion, involving facility upgrades and repairs across various venues.

The state is targeting full completion of all preparations, including competition venues, by next April.

Meanwhile, the upcoming SUKSES event from September 17 to October 5 will feature the Royal Klang City Council as host to nine districts competing in eleven sports.

Over 2,300 athletes under age 20 will compete across 211 events using the SUKMA format to provide early exposure ahead of next year’s biennial Games.

Petaling district contingent were crowned overall champions in the previous edition held in Hulu Langat after securing 76 medals including 33 golds. – Bernama